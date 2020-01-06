Insiders Buy the Holdings of DES ETF

Colony Capital Inc (Symbol: CLNY), which makes up 0.49% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,712,869 worth of CLNY, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLNY:
CLNY — last trade: $4.74 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/15/2019
|Raymond C. Mikulich
|Director
|20,000
|$4.55
|$91,100
|08/28/2019
|Craig M. Hatkoff
|Director
|23,000
|$4.42
|$101,593
And Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE), the #76 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,712,493 worth of CAKE, which represents approximately 0.31% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CAKE is detailed in the table below:
CAKE — last trade: $38.75 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/06/2019
|Edie A. Ames
|Director
|750
|$42.18
|$31,635
|08/12/2019
|Laurence B. Mindel
|Director
|2,500
|$39.04
|$97,589
|11/06/2019
|Edie A. Ames
|Director
|760
|$43.25
|$32,872
