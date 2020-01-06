Insiders Buy the Holdings of DES ETF

Colony Capital Inc (Symbol: CLNY), which makes up 0.49% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,712,869 worth of CLNY, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLNY:

CLNY — last trade: $4.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/15/2019 Raymond C. Mikulich Director 20,000 $4.55 $91,100 08/28/2019 Craig M. Hatkoff Director 23,000 $4.42 $101,593

And Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE), the #76 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,712,493 worth of CAKE, which represents approximately 0.31% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CAKE is detailed in the table below:

CAKE — last trade: $38.75 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/06/2019 Edie A. Ames Director 750 $42.18 $31,635 08/12/2019 Laurence B. Mindel Director 2,500 $39.04 $97,589 11/06/2019 Edie A. Ames Director 760 $43.25 $32,872

