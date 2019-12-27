Insiders Buy the Holdings of DES ETF

Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN), which makes up 1.89% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $41,381,500 worth of ETRN, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ETRN:
ETRN — last trade: $13.02 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/01/2019
|Margaret K. Dorman
|Director
|7,750
|$16.11
|$124,852
|08/01/2019
|Thomas F. Karam
|Chairman and CEO
|100,000
|$16.11
|$1,611,000
|08/02/2019
|Thomas F. Karam
|Chairman and CEO
|100,000
|$16.39
|$1,639,000
|08/05/2019
|Kirk R. Oliver
|Sr VP & CFO
|13,700
|$16.10
|$220,613
|11/07/2019
|Margaret K. Dorman
|Director
|7,000
|$12.25
|$85,750
And Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB), the #6 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $15,665,482 worth of KTB, which represents approximately 0.71% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KTB is detailed in the table below:
KTB — last trade: $42.30 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/15/2019
|Juliana L. Chugg
|Director
|8,400
|$29.96
|$251,664
|08/14/2019
|Richard Carucci
|Director
|9,000
|$31.06
|$279,499
|08/22/2019
|Richard Carucci
|Director
|5,000
|$33.15
|$165,750
