Insiders Buy the Holdings of DES ETF

Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN), which makes up 1.89% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $41,381,500 worth of ETRN, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ETRN:

ETRN — last trade: $13.02 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/01/2019 Margaret K. Dorman Director 7,750 $16.11 $124,852
08/01/2019 Thomas F. Karam Chairman and CEO 100,000 $16.11 $1,611,000
08/02/2019 Thomas F. Karam Chairman and CEO 100,000 $16.39 $1,639,000
08/05/2019 Kirk R. Oliver Sr VP & CFO 13,700 $16.10 $220,613
11/07/2019 Margaret K. Dorman Director 7,000 $12.25 $85,750

And Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB), the #6 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $15,665,482 worth of KTB, which represents approximately 0.71% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KTB is detailed in the table below:

KTB — last trade: $42.30 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/15/2019 Juliana L. Chugg Director 8,400 $29.96 $251,664
08/14/2019 Richard Carucci Director 9,000 $31.06 $279,499
08/22/2019 Richard Carucci Director 5,000 $33.15 $165,750

