Insiders Buy the Holdings of DES ETF

Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP), which makes up 0.84% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $17,006,674 worth of CMP, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CMP:

CMP — last trade: $55.06 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/13/2019 James D. Standen Chief Financial Officer 692 $52.05 $36,019
05/13/2019 Lori A. Walker Director 700 $52.21 $36,547
05/10/2019 Joseph E. Reece Director 1,000 $53.51 $53,510
05/09/2019 Valdemar L. Fischer Director 2,000 $52.20 $104,400
08/16/2019 Kevin S. Crutchfield President and CEO 2,000 $49.46 $98,920

And Arch Coal Inc (Symbol: ARCH), the #157 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,944,015 worth of ARCH, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ARCH is detailed in the table below:

ARCH — last trade: $77.41 — Recent Insider Buys:

