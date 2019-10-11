Insiders Buy the Holdings of DES ETF

Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP), which makes up 0.84% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $17,006,674 worth of CMP, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CMP:
CMP — last trade: $55.06 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/13/2019
|James D. Standen
|Chief Financial Officer
|692
|$52.05
|$36,019
|05/13/2019
|Lori A. Walker
|Director
|700
|$52.21
|$36,547
|05/10/2019
|Joseph E. Reece
|Director
|1,000
|$53.51
|$53,510
|05/09/2019
|Valdemar L. Fischer
|Director
|2,000
|$52.20
|$104,400
|08/16/2019
|Kevin S. Crutchfield
|President and CEO
|2,000
|$49.46
|$98,920
And Arch Coal Inc (Symbol: ARCH), the #157 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,944,015 worth of ARCH, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ARCH is detailed in the table below:
ARCH — last trade: $77.41 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/13/2019
|James D. Standen
|Chief Financial Officer
|692
|$52.05
|$36,019
|08/01/2019
|Holly K. Koeppel
|Director
|2,200
|$89.02
|$195,844
|05/13/2019
|Lori A. Walker
|Director
|700
|$52.21
|$36,547
|08/02/2019
|James N. Chapman
|Director
|1,000
|$78.72
|$78,720
|05/10/2019
|Joseph E. Reece
|Director
|1,000
|$53.51
|$53,510
|04/26/2019
|Robert B. Hamill
|Director
|1,000
|$98.97
|$98,970
|05/09/2019
|Valdemar L. Fischer
|Director
|2,000
|$52.20
|$104,400
|08/16/2019
|Kevin S. Crutchfield
|President and CEO
|2,000
|$49.46
|$98,920
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.