Insiders Buy the Holdings of DES ETF

Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP), which makes up 0.84% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $17,006,674 worth of CMP, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CMP:

CMP — last trade: $55.06 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/13/2019 James D. Standen Chief Financial Officer 692 $52.05 $36,019 05/13/2019 Lori A. Walker Director 700 $52.21 $36,547 05/10/2019 Joseph E. Reece Director 1,000 $53.51 $53,510 05/09/2019 Valdemar L. Fischer Director 2,000 $52.20 $104,400 08/16/2019 Kevin S. Crutchfield President and CEO 2,000 $49.46 $98,920

And Arch Coal Inc (Symbol: ARCH), the #157 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,944,015 worth of ARCH, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ARCH is detailed in the table below:

ARCH — last trade: $77.41 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/13/2019 James D. Standen Chief Financial Officer 692 $52.05 $36,019 08/01/2019 Holly K. Koeppel Director 2,200 $89.02 $195,844 05/13/2019 Lori A. Walker Director 700 $52.21 $36,547 08/02/2019 James N. Chapman Director 1,000 $78.72 $78,720 05/10/2019 Joseph E. Reece Director 1,000 $53.51 $53,510 04/26/2019 Robert B. Hamill Director 1,000 $98.97 $98,970 05/09/2019 Valdemar L. Fischer Director 2,000 $52.20 $104,400 08/16/2019 Kevin S. Crutchfield President and CEO 2,000 $49.46 $98,920

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.