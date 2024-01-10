Insiders Buy the Holdings of DES ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), which makes up 0.32% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,119,929 worth of NWBI, making it the #74 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NWBI:
NWBI — last trade: $12.37 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/26/2023
|Scott J. Watson
|EVP, Chief Information Officer
|5,000
|$12.23
|$61,127
|08/23/2023
|Louis J. Torchio
|President & CEO
|1,352
|$11.07
|$14,967
|09/13/2023
|Jeffrey J. Maddigan
|EVP, Corporate Treasurer
|9,600
|$10.47
|$100,512
|11/07/2023
|Devin T. Cygnar
|EVP, Chief Mktg/Comm. Officer
|13,692
|$10.96
|$150,000
And Community Bank System Inc (Symbol: CBU), the #85 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,554,078 worth of CBU, which represents approximately 0.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CBU is detailed in the table below:
CBU — last trade: $50.20 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/16/2023
|Dimitar Karaivanov
|EVP, Chief Operating Officer
|1,000
|$48.50
|$48,500
|09/07/2023
|Dimitar Karaivanov
|EVP, Chief Operating Officer
|1,000
|$44.50
|$44,500
|09/22/2023
|Brian R. Ace
|Director
|2,410
|$41.37
|$99,702
|10/27/2023
|Jeffrey M. Levy
|President, Commercial Banking
|1,300
|$38.60
|$50,186
