Insiders Buy the Holdings of DES ETF

January 10, 2024 — 10:44 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), which makes up 0.32% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,119,929 worth of NWBI, making it the #74 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NWBI:

NWBI — last trade: $12.37 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/26/2023 Scott J. Watson EVP, Chief Information Officer 5,000 $12.23 $61,127
08/23/2023 Louis J. Torchio President & CEO 1,352 $11.07 $14,967
09/13/2023 Jeffrey J. Maddigan EVP, Corporate Treasurer 9,600 $10.47 $100,512
11/07/2023 Devin T. Cygnar EVP, Chief Mktg/Comm. Officer 13,692 $10.96 $150,000

And Community Bank System Inc (Symbol: CBU), the #85 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,554,078 worth of CBU, which represents approximately 0.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CBU is detailed in the table below:

CBU — last trade: $50.20 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/16/2023 Dimitar Karaivanov EVP, Chief Operating Officer 1,000 $48.50 $48,500
09/07/2023 Dimitar Karaivanov EVP, Chief Operating Officer 1,000 $44.50 $44,500
09/22/2023 Brian R. Ace Director 2,410 $41.37 $99,702
10/27/2023 Jeffrey M. Levy President, Commercial Banking 1,300 $38.60 $50,186

