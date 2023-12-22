Insiders Buy the Holdings of DES ETF

News & Insights

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), which makes up 0.26% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,075,192 worth of SPB, making it the #107 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SPB:

SPB — last trade: $80.70 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/21/2023 David M. Maura Executive Chairman and CEO 10,000 $79.20 $792,050
08/29/2023 Ehsan Zargar EVP, GC & Corporate Secretary 843 $82.98 $69,952
08/29/2023 David M. Maura Executive Chairman and CEO 5,000 $82.89 $414,450
11/28/2023 David M. Maura Executive Chairman and CEO 40,000 $66.72 $2,668,700
11/27/2023 Ehsan Zargar EVP, GC & Corporate Secretary 1,053 $66.50 $70,024

And National Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: NHC), the #113 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,790,241 worth of NHC, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NHC is detailed in the table below:

NHC — last trade: $95.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/29/2023 Richard F. Laroche Jr. Director 2,100 $61.40 $128,944
08/09/2023 W. Andrew Adams Director 1,861 $67.17 $125,001
09/06/2023 Robert G. Adams Director 2,000 $66.96 $133,924

