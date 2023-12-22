Insiders Buy the Holdings of DES ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), which makes up 0.26% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,075,192 worth of SPB, making it the #107 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SPB:
SPB — last trade: $80.70 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/21/2023
|David M. Maura
|Executive Chairman and CEO
|10,000
|$79.20
|$792,050
|08/29/2023
|Ehsan Zargar
|EVP, GC & Corporate Secretary
|843
|$82.98
|$69,952
|08/29/2023
|David M. Maura
|Executive Chairman and CEO
|5,000
|$82.89
|$414,450
|11/28/2023
|David M. Maura
|Executive Chairman and CEO
|40,000
|$66.72
|$2,668,700
|11/27/2023
|Ehsan Zargar
|EVP, GC & Corporate Secretary
|1,053
|$66.50
|$70,024
And National Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: NHC), the #113 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,790,241 worth of NHC, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NHC is detailed in the table below:
NHC — last trade: $95.47 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/29/2023
|Richard F. Laroche Jr.
|Director
|2,100
|$61.40
|$128,944
|08/09/2023
|W. Andrew Adams
|Director
|1,861
|$67.17
|$125,001
|09/06/2023
|Robert G. Adams
|Director
|2,000
|$66.96
|$133,924
