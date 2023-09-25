Insiders Buy the Holdings of DES ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC), which makes up 0.24% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,235,678 worth of SFNC, making it the #129 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SFNC:
SFNC — last trade: $16.45 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/01/2023
|Robert A. Fehlman
|CEO
|12,000
|$16.50
|$198,000
|05/01/2023
|Stephen C. Massanelli
|EVP
|10,000
|$16.44
|$164,390
|05/01/2023
|Edward Drilling
|Director
|6,000
|$16.29
|$97,740
|05/02/2023
|Stewart Bradley Yaney
|EVP, Chief Credit Risk Officer
|300
|$16.52
|$4,956
|05/03/2023
|George Makris Jr.
|Executive Chairman
|10,000
|$16.22
|$162,200
|05/02/2023
|Eugene Hunt
|Director
|1,000
|$15.32
|$15,320
|05/04/2023
|Stephen C. Massanelli
|SEVP
|3,000
|$15.23
|$45,690
|05/04/2023
|Eugene Hunt
|Director
|175
|$15.23
|$2,665
|05/10/2023
|Stephen C. Massanelli
|SEVP
|3,000
|$14.99
|$44,970
|05/11/2023
|Stephen C. Massanelli
|SEVP
|500
|$14.75
|$7,375
|05/12/2023
|James M. Brogdon
|President & CFO
|15,000
|$14.98
|$224,700
And Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), the #157 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), shows 8 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,618,077 worth of NWBI, which represents approximately 0.21% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NWBI is detailed in the table below:
NWBI — last trade: $9.96 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/26/2023
|Louis J. Torchio
|President & CEO
|4,395
|$11.31
|$49,729
|05/02/2023
|David M. Tullio
|Director
|2,500
|$10.74
|$26,862
|05/03/2023
|Robert M. Campana
|Director
|4,009
|$10.82
|$43,388
|05/08/2023
|Mark A. Paup
|Director
|5,000
|$10.40
|$52,000
|05/16/2023
|Timothy M. Hunter
|Director
|15,000
|$10.67
|$160,017
|06/12/2023
|Timothy B. Fannin
|Director
|1,675
|$11.52
|$19,295
|07/26/2023
|Scott J. Watson
|EVP, Chief Information Officer
|5,000
|$12.23
|$61,127
|08/23/2023
|Louis J. Torchio
|President & CEO
|1,352
|$11.07
|$14,967
|09/13/2023
|Jeffrey J. Maddigan
|EVP, Corporate Treasurer
|9,600
|$10.47
|$100,512
