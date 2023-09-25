News & Insights

Markets
DES

Insiders Buy the Holdings of DES ETF

September 25, 2023 — 10:31 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC), which makes up 0.24% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,235,678 worth of SFNC, making it the #129 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SFNC:

SFNC — last trade: $16.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/01/2023 Robert A. Fehlman CEO 12,000 $16.50 $198,000
05/01/2023 Stephen C. Massanelli EVP 10,000 $16.44 $164,390
05/01/2023 Edward Drilling Director 6,000 $16.29 $97,740
05/02/2023 Stewart Bradley Yaney EVP, Chief Credit Risk Officer 300 $16.52 $4,956
05/03/2023 George Makris Jr. Executive Chairman 10,000 $16.22 $162,200
05/02/2023 Eugene Hunt Director 1,000 $15.32 $15,320
05/04/2023 Stephen C. Massanelli SEVP 3,000 $15.23 $45,690
05/04/2023 Eugene Hunt Director 175 $15.23 $2,665
05/10/2023 Stephen C. Massanelli SEVP 3,000 $14.99 $44,970
05/11/2023 Stephen C. Massanelli SEVP 500 $14.75 $7,375
05/12/2023 James M. Brogdon President & CFO 15,000 $14.98 $224,700

And Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), the #157 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), shows 8 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,618,077 worth of NWBI, which represents approximately 0.21% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NWBI is detailed in the table below:

NWBI — last trade: $9.96 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/26/2023 Louis J. Torchio President & CEO 4,395 $11.31 $49,729
05/02/2023 David M. Tullio Director 2,500 $10.74 $26,862
05/03/2023 Robert M. Campana Director 4,009 $10.82 $43,388
05/08/2023 Mark A. Paup Director 5,000 $10.40 $52,000
05/16/2023 Timothy M. Hunter Director 15,000 $10.67 $160,017
06/12/2023 Timothy B. Fannin Director 1,675 $11.52 $19,295
07/26/2023 Scott J. Watson EVP, Chief Information Officer 5,000 $12.23 $61,127
08/23/2023 Louis J. Torchio President & CEO 1,352 $11.07 $14,967
09/13/2023 Jeffrey J. Maddigan EVP, Corporate Treasurer 9,600 $10.47 $100,512

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 IPOD Options Chain
 MWA Stock Predictions
 RUM Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DES
SFNC
NWBI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.