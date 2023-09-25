Insiders Buy the Holdings of DES ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC), which makes up 0.24% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,235,678 worth of SFNC, making it the #129 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SFNC:

SFNC — last trade: $16.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/01/2023 Robert A. Fehlman CEO 12,000 $16.50 $198,000 05/01/2023 Stephen C. Massanelli EVP 10,000 $16.44 $164,390 05/01/2023 Edward Drilling Director 6,000 $16.29 $97,740 05/02/2023 Stewart Bradley Yaney EVP, Chief Credit Risk Officer 300 $16.52 $4,956 05/03/2023 George Makris Jr. Executive Chairman 10,000 $16.22 $162,200 05/02/2023 Eugene Hunt Director 1,000 $15.32 $15,320 05/04/2023 Stephen C. Massanelli SEVP 3,000 $15.23 $45,690 05/04/2023 Eugene Hunt Director 175 $15.23 $2,665 05/10/2023 Stephen C. Massanelli SEVP 3,000 $14.99 $44,970 05/11/2023 Stephen C. Massanelli SEVP 500 $14.75 $7,375 05/12/2023 James M. Brogdon President & CFO 15,000 $14.98 $224,700

And Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), the #157 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), shows 8 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,618,077 worth of NWBI, which represents approximately 0.21% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NWBI is detailed in the table below:

NWBI — last trade: $9.96 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/26/2023 Louis J. Torchio President & CEO 4,395 $11.31 $49,729 05/02/2023 David M. Tullio Director 2,500 $10.74 $26,862 05/03/2023 Robert M. Campana Director 4,009 $10.82 $43,388 05/08/2023 Mark A. Paup Director 5,000 $10.40 $52,000 05/16/2023 Timothy M. Hunter Director 15,000 $10.67 $160,017 06/12/2023 Timothy B. Fannin Director 1,675 $11.52 $19,295 07/26/2023 Scott J. Watson EVP, Chief Information Officer 5,000 $12.23 $61,127 08/23/2023 Louis J. Torchio President & CEO 1,352 $11.07 $14,967 09/13/2023 Jeffrey J. Maddigan EVP, Corporate Treasurer 9,600 $10.47 $100,512

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 IPOD Options Chain

 MWA Stock Predictions

 RUM Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.