Insiders Buy the Holdings of DES ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC), which makes up 0.25% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,155,344 worth of SFNC, making it the #118 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SFNC:

SFNC — last trade: $23.96 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/03/2022 Robert A. Fehlman President & COO 5,000 $24.00 $120,000
05/03/2022 Marty Casteel Director 4,000 $24.10 $96,400
05/03/2022 George Makris Jr. Chairman & CEO 15,000 $24.03 $360,500

And NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), the #175 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,117,872 worth of NBTB, which represents approximately 0.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NBTB is detailed in the table below:

NBTB — last trade: $42.58 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/27/2022 Scott Allen Kingsley EVP & Chief Financial Officer 3,000 $35.60 $106,800
06/01/2022 Heidi M. Hoeller Director 1,353 $37.01 $50,074

