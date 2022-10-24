Insiders Buy the Holdings of DES ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC), which makes up 0.25% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,155,344 worth of SFNC, making it the #118 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SFNC:
SFNC — last trade: $23.96 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/03/2022
|Robert A. Fehlman
|President & COO
|5,000
|$24.00
|$120,000
|05/03/2022
|Marty Casteel
|Director
|4,000
|$24.10
|$96,400
|05/03/2022
|George Makris Jr.
|Chairman & CEO
|15,000
|$24.03
|$360,500
And NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), the #175 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,117,872 worth of NBTB, which represents approximately 0.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NBTB is detailed in the table below:
NBTB — last trade: $42.58 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/27/2022
|Scott Allen Kingsley
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|3,000
|$35.60
|$106,800
|06/01/2022
|Heidi M. Hoeller
|Director
|1,353
|$37.01
|$50,074
