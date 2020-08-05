Insiders Buy the Holdings of DDIV ETF

Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM), which makes up 1.43% of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $447,121 worth of WSM, making it the #31 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WSM:
WSM — last trade: $87.89 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/24/2020
|Scott Arnold Dahnke
|Director
|10,000
|$40.01
|$400,100
|04/09/2020
|Adrian D. P. Bellamy
|Director
|9,600
|$50.55
|$485,250
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.