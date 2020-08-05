Insiders Buy the Holdings of DDIV ETF

Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM), which makes up 1.43% of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $447,121 worth of WSM, making it the #31 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WSM:

WSM — last trade: $87.89 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/24/2020 Scott Arnold Dahnke Director 10,000 $40.01 $400,100 04/09/2020 Adrian D. P. Bellamy Director 9,600 $50.55 $485,250

