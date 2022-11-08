Insiders Buy the Holdings of DDIV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Enviva Inc (Symbol: EVA), which makes up 3.26% of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV), has seen 8 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,252,837 worth of EVA, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EVA:

EVA — last trade: $60.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/10/2022 John C. Bumgarner Jr. Director 13,600 $73.13 $994,540 06/23/2022 John K. Keppler Chairman and CEO 16,422 $60.57 $994,650 06/23/2022 Shai Even Exec VP & CFO 4,300 $58.85 $253,055 06/23/2022 Thomas Meth President 8,600 $58.78 $505,508 10/12/2022 Jeffrey W. Ubben Director 200,000 $50.69 $10,137,897 10/12/2022 Thomas Meth President 5,000 $50.84 $254,200 10/12/2022 John K. Keppler Chairman and CEO 4,943 $50.65 $250,363 10/13/2022 Edward Royal Smith Exec VP Operations 3,000 $51.92 $155,760 10/13/2022 Shai Even Exec VP & CFO 4,900 $51.53 $252,497 10/12/2022 William H. Schmidt Jr. EVP, Corp Dev and GC 5,023 $50.16 $251,954 10/12/2022 John C. Bumgarner Jr. Director 15,000 $51.34 $770,100 10/13/2022 Ralph Alexander Director 3,850 $51.68 $198,968 10/14/2022 Jeffrey W. Ubben Director 76,446 $50.63 $3,870,504 10/13/2022 John C. Bumgarner Jr. Director 3,288 $49.50 $162,756 10/20/2022 Jeffrey W. Ubben Director 25,000 $50.24 $1,256,125

