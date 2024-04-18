Insiders Buy the Holdings of CNRG ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG), which makes up 2.02% of the SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,767,763 worth of SEDG, making it the #26 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SEDG:
SEDG — last trade: $59.74 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/09/2023
|Marcel Gani
|Director
|5,000
|$73.49
|$367,450
|11/09/2023
|More Avery
|Director
|15,300
|$70.96
|$1,085,632
|02/29/2024
|More Avery
|Director
|7,000
|$67.75
|$474,250
