Insiders Buy the Holdings of CNRG ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Array Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARRY), which makes up 3.92% of the SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,774,238 worth of ARRY, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARRY:

ARRY — last trade: $21.75 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/16/2022 Nipul M. Patel Chief Financial Officer 4,560 $21.95 $100,092 08/26/2022 Gerrard Schmid Director 7,000 $21.66 $151,650

