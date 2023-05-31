Insiders Buy the Holdings of BUZZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), which makes up 1.20% of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $708,857 worth of DAL, making it the #36 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DAL:
DAL — last trade: $36.28 — Recent Insider Buys:
|01/18/2023
|Francis S. Blake
|Director
|12,880
|$38.58
|$496,904
|04/14/2023
|David S. Taylor
|Director
|5,000
|$33.56
|$167,805
|04/21/2023
|David S. Taylor
|Director
|5,000
|$34.26
|$171,275
|04/26/2023
|David S. Taylor
|Director
|5,000
|$32.83
|$164,125
And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), the #54 largest holding among components of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $572,543 worth of INTC, which represents approximately 0.97% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at INTC is detailed in the table below:
INTC — last trade: $29.99 — Recent Insider Buys:
|01/31/2023
|Patrick P. Gelsinger
|CEO
|9,000
|$27.83
|$250,449
|01/31/2023
|David Zinsner
|EVP, CFO
|9,050
|$27.78
|$251,389
|02/23/2023
|Patrick P. Gelsinger
|CEO
|9,700
|$25.68
|$249,081
|05/01/2023
|Patrick P. Gelsinger
|CEO
|8,200
|$30.41
|$249,324
