Insiders Buy the Holdings of BUZZ ETF

May 31, 2023 — 02:09 pm EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), which makes up 1.20% of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $708,857 worth of DAL, making it the #36 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DAL:

DAL — last trade: $36.28 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/18/2023 Francis S. Blake Director 12,880 $38.58 $496,904
04/14/2023 David S. Taylor Director 5,000 $33.56 $167,805
04/21/2023 David S. Taylor Director 5,000 $34.26 $171,275
04/26/2023 David S. Taylor Director 5,000 $32.83 $164,125

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), the #54 largest holding among components of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $572,543 worth of INTC, which represents approximately 0.97% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at INTC is detailed in the table below:

INTC — last trade: $29.99 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/31/2023 Patrick P. Gelsinger CEO 9,000 $27.83 $250,449
01/31/2023 David Zinsner EVP, CFO 9,050 $27.78 $251,389
02/23/2023 Patrick P. Gelsinger CEO 9,700 $25.68 $249,081
05/01/2023 Patrick P. Gelsinger CEO 8,200 $30.41 $249,324

