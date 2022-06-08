Insiders Buy the Holdings of BUZZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 13.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), which makes up 0.50% of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $383,194 worth of GE, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GE:

GE — last trade: $78 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/02/2022 H. Lawrence Culp Jr. Chairman and CEO 65,000 $74.53 $4,844,301 05/02/2022 John S. Slattery Senior Vice President 3,601 $75.00 $270,075 05/02/2022 Scott Strazik Senior Vice President 3,737 $74.23 $277,380 05/06/2022 Paula Rosput Reynolds Director 1,200 $77.65 $93,180

