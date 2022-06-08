Insiders Buy the Holdings of BUZZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 13.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), which makes up 0.50% of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $383,194 worth of GE, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GE:
GE — last trade: $78 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/02/2022
|H. Lawrence Culp Jr.
|Chairman and CEO
|65,000
|$74.53
|$4,844,301
|05/02/2022
|John S. Slattery
|Senior Vice President
|3,601
|$75.00
|$270,075
|05/02/2022
|Scott Strazik
|Senior Vice President
|3,737
|$74.23
|$277,380
|05/06/2022
|Paula Rosput Reynolds
|Director
|1,200
|$77.65
|$93,180
