Insiders Buy the Holdings of BUZZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Social Sentiment ETF (Symbol: BUZZ) shows an impressive 15.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), which makes up 2.62% of the Social Sentiment ETF (Symbol: BUZZ), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,875,931 worth of SOFI, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SOFI:
SOFI — last trade: $5.66 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/10/2021
|Aaron Webster
|Chief Risk Officer
|1,000
|$14.90
|$14,900
|03/04/2022
|Anthony Noto
|Chief Executive Officer
|15,000
|$9.96
|$149,458
|03/07/2022
|Anthony Noto
|Chief Executive Officer
|15,350
|$9.73
|$149,300
|03/10/2022
|Anthony Noto
|Chief Executive Officer
|15,873
|$9.44
|$149,879
|03/11/2022
|Anthony Noto
|Chief Executive Officer
|16,704
|$8.95
|$149,446
|03/16/2022
|Anthony Noto
|Chief Executive Officer
|17,375
|$8.62
|$149,799
|03/17/2022
|Anthony Noto
|Chief Executive Officer
|34,000
|$8.91
|$303,008
|03/14/2022
|Micah Heavener
|Head of Operations
|5,000
|$7.99
|$39,950
|03/14/2022
|Anthony Noto
|Chief Executive Officer
|19,042
|$7.85
|$149,428
|03/17/2022
|Harvey M. Schwartz
|Director
|58,000
|$8.84
|$512,581
And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), the #23 largest holding among components of the Social Sentiment ETF (Symbol: BUZZ), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,174,187 worth of DKNG, which represents approximately 1.64% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DKNG is detailed in the table below:
DKNG — last trade: $11.37 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/16/2021
|Harry Sloan
|Director
|50,000
|$39.52
|$1,976,000
|11/18/2021
|Woodrow Levin
|Director
|7,000
|$36.81
|$257,670
|11/19/2021
|Steven Joseph Murray
|Director
|10,000
|$36.66
|$366,600
|02/23/2022
|Harry Sloan
|Director
|40,000
|$20.05
|$802,000
|03/02/2022
|Hany M. Nada
|Director
|50,000
|$23.28
|$1,164,000
|03/08/2022
|Hany M. Nada
|Director
|50,000
|$17.45
|$872,500
|03/14/2022
|Harry Sloan
|Director
|50,000
|$15.39
|$769,500
|03/14/2022
|Hany M. Nada
|Director
|65,000
|$15.34
|$997,100
