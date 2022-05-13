Markets
BUZZ

Insiders Buy the Holdings of BUZZ ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Social Sentiment ETF (Symbol: BUZZ) shows an impressive 15.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), which makes up 2.62% of the Social Sentiment ETF (Symbol: BUZZ), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,875,931 worth of SOFI, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SOFI:

SOFI — last trade: $5.66 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/10/2021 Aaron Webster Chief Risk Officer 1,000 $14.90 $14,900
03/04/2022 Anthony Noto Chief Executive Officer 15,000 $9.96 $149,458
03/07/2022 Anthony Noto Chief Executive Officer 15,350 $9.73 $149,300
03/10/2022 Anthony Noto Chief Executive Officer 15,873 $9.44 $149,879
03/11/2022 Anthony Noto Chief Executive Officer 16,704 $8.95 $149,446
03/16/2022 Anthony Noto Chief Executive Officer 17,375 $8.62 $149,799
03/17/2022 Anthony Noto Chief Executive Officer 34,000 $8.91 $303,008
03/14/2022 Micah Heavener Head of Operations 5,000 $7.99 $39,950
03/14/2022 Anthony Noto Chief Executive Officer 19,042 $7.85 $149,428
03/17/2022 Harvey M. Schwartz Director 58,000 $8.84 $512,581

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), the #23 largest holding among components of the Social Sentiment ETF (Symbol: BUZZ), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,174,187 worth of DKNG, which represents approximately 1.64% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DKNG is detailed in the table below:

DKNG — last trade: $11.37 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/16/2021 Harry Sloan Director 50,000 $39.52 $1,976,000
11/18/2021 Woodrow Levin Director 7,000 $36.81 $257,670
11/19/2021 Steven Joseph Murray Director 10,000 $36.66 $366,600
02/23/2022 Harry Sloan Director 40,000 $20.05 $802,000
03/02/2022 Hany M. Nada Director 50,000 $23.28 $1,164,000
03/08/2022 Hany M. Nada Director 50,000 $17.45 $872,500
03/14/2022 Harry Sloan Director 50,000 $15.39 $769,500
03/14/2022 Hany M. Nada Director 65,000 $15.34 $997,100

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BUZZ SOFI DKNG

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular