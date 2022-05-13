Insiders Buy the Holdings of BUZZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Social Sentiment ETF (Symbol: BUZZ) shows an impressive 15.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), which makes up 2.62% of the Social Sentiment ETF (Symbol: BUZZ), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,875,931 worth of SOFI, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SOFI:

SOFI — last trade: $5.66 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/10/2021 Aaron Webster Chief Risk Officer 1,000 $14.90 $14,900 03/04/2022 Anthony Noto Chief Executive Officer 15,000 $9.96 $149,458 03/07/2022 Anthony Noto Chief Executive Officer 15,350 $9.73 $149,300 03/10/2022 Anthony Noto Chief Executive Officer 15,873 $9.44 $149,879 03/11/2022 Anthony Noto Chief Executive Officer 16,704 $8.95 $149,446 03/16/2022 Anthony Noto Chief Executive Officer 17,375 $8.62 $149,799 03/17/2022 Anthony Noto Chief Executive Officer 34,000 $8.91 $303,008 03/14/2022 Micah Heavener Head of Operations 5,000 $7.99 $39,950 03/14/2022 Anthony Noto Chief Executive Officer 19,042 $7.85 $149,428 03/17/2022 Harvey M. Schwartz Director 58,000 $8.84 $512,581

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), the #23 largest holding among components of the Social Sentiment ETF (Symbol: BUZZ), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,174,187 worth of DKNG, which represents approximately 1.64% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DKNG is detailed in the table below:

DKNG — last trade: $11.37 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/16/2021 Harry Sloan Director 50,000 $39.52 $1,976,000 11/18/2021 Woodrow Levin Director 7,000 $36.81 $257,670 11/19/2021 Steven Joseph Murray Director 10,000 $36.66 $366,600 02/23/2022 Harry Sloan Director 40,000 $20.05 $802,000 03/02/2022 Hany M. Nada Director 50,000 $23.28 $1,164,000 03/08/2022 Hany M. Nada Director 50,000 $17.45 $872,500 03/14/2022 Harry Sloan Director 50,000 $15.39 $769,500 03/14/2022 Hany M. Nada Director 65,000 $15.34 $997,100

