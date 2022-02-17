Insiders Buy the Holdings of BUZZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), which makes up 0.73% of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $834,161 worth of XOM, making it the #47 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at XOM:
XOM — last trade: $78.35 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/03/2021
|Michael J. Angelakis
|Director
|5,000
|$64.00
|$320,000
|11/30/2021
|Darren W. Woods
|Chairman and CEO
|217
|$60.00
|$13,020
|11/27/2021
|Darren W. Woods
|Chairman and CEO
|327
|$60.00
|$19,620
