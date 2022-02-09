Insiders Buy the Holdings of BUZZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), which makes up 2.85% of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,330,385 worth of DKNG, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DKNG:
DKNG — last trade: $22.12 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/16/2021
|Harry Sloan
|Director
|50,000
|$39.52
|$1,976,000
|11/18/2021
|Woodrow Levin
|Director
|7,000
|$36.81
|$257,670
|11/19/2021
|Steven Joseph Murray
|Director
|10,000
|$36.66
|$366,600
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.