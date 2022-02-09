Insiders Buy the Holdings of BUZZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), which makes up 2.85% of the Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,330,385 worth of DKNG, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DKNG:

DKNG — last trade: $22.12 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/16/2021 Harry Sloan Director 50,000 $39.52 $1,976,000 11/18/2021 Woodrow Levin Director 7,000 $36.81 $257,670 11/19/2021 Steven Joseph Murray Director 10,000 $36.66 $366,600

