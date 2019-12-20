Insiders Buy the Holdings of BJK ETF

Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN), which makes up 2.15% of the Gaming ETF (BJK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $597,807 worth of CHDN, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CHDN:

CHDN — last trade: $135.04 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/05/2019 R. Alex Rankin Director 300 $124.77 $37,430 11/07/2019 Karole Lloyd Director 1,000 $123.16 $123,160

And Eldorado Resorts Inc (Symbol: ERI), the #23 largest holding among components of the Gaming ETF (BJK), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $412,196 worth of ERI, which represents approximately 1.48% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ERI is detailed in the table below:

ERI — last trade: $57.91 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/08/2019 James B. Hawkins Director 6,000 $40.34 $242,070 08/08/2019 Michael E. Pegram Director 10,000 $40.36 $403,600 09/03/2019 James B. Hawkins Director 2,000 $35.70 $71,400 09/03/2019 Michael E. Pegram Director 10,000 $36.90 $369,000 11/19/2019 Gregory J. Kozicz Director 6,000 $40.42 $242,520

