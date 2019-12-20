Insiders Buy the Holdings of BJK ETF

Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN), which makes up 2.15% of the Gaming ETF (BJK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $597,807 worth of CHDN, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CHDN:
CHDN — last trade: $135.04 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/05/2019
|R. Alex Rankin
|Director
|300
|$124.77
|$37,430
|11/07/2019
|Karole Lloyd
|Director
|1,000
|$123.16
|$123,160
And Eldorado Resorts Inc (Symbol: ERI), the #23 largest holding among components of the Gaming ETF (BJK), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $412,196 worth of ERI, which represents approximately 1.48% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ERI is detailed in the table below:
ERI — last trade: $57.91 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/08/2019
|James B. Hawkins
|Director
|6,000
|$40.34
|$242,070
|08/08/2019
|Michael E. Pegram
|Director
|10,000
|$40.36
|$403,600
|09/03/2019
|James B. Hawkins
|Director
|2,000
|$35.70
|$71,400
|09/03/2019
|Michael E. Pegram
|Director
|10,000
|$36.90
|$369,000
|11/19/2019
|Gregory J. Kozicz
|Director
|6,000
|$40.42
|$242,520
