Markets
MGM

Insiders Buy the Holdings of BJK ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), which makes up 5.43% of the Gaming ETF (BJK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,428,610 worth of MGM, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MGM:

MGM — last trade: $31.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/07/2019 Keith A. Meister Director 2,874,578 $26.18 $75,244,709
06/12/2019 Keith A. Meister Director 636,335 $27.76 $17,665,455
06/17/2019 Keith A. Meister Director 431,850 $27.73 $11,977,125
06/20/2019 Keith A. Meister Director 338,374 $27.84 $9,421,287
06/25/2019 Keith A. Meister Director 380,651 $27.81 $10,587,728
06/27/2019 Keith A. Meister Director 209,136 $27.99 $5,853,432
08/22/2019 Atif Rafiq President, Commercial & Growth 8,761 $28.55 $250,097
11/04/2019 Keith A. Meister Director 79,000 $29.43 $2,324,867
11/15/2019 Keith A. Meister Director 295,000 $31.21 $9,205,800

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MGM

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular