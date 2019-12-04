Insiders Buy the Holdings of BJK ETF

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), which makes up 5.43% of the Gaming ETF (BJK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,428,610 worth of MGM, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MGM:
MGM — last trade: $31.62 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/07/2019
|Keith A. Meister
|Director
|2,874,578
|$26.18
|$75,244,709
|06/12/2019
|Keith A. Meister
|Director
|636,335
|$27.76
|$17,665,455
|06/17/2019
|Keith A. Meister
|Director
|431,850
|$27.73
|$11,977,125
|06/20/2019
|Keith A. Meister
|Director
|338,374
|$27.84
|$9,421,287
|06/25/2019
|Keith A. Meister
|Director
|380,651
|$27.81
|$10,587,728
|06/27/2019
|Keith A. Meister
|Director
|209,136
|$27.99
|$5,853,432
|08/22/2019
|Atif Rafiq
|President, Commercial & Growth
|8,761
|$28.55
|$250,097
|11/04/2019
|Keith A. Meister
|Director
|79,000
|$29.43
|$2,324,867
|11/15/2019
|Keith A. Meister
|Director
|295,000
|$31.21
|$9,205,800
