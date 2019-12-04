Insiders Buy the Holdings of BJK ETF

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), which makes up 5.43% of the Gaming ETF (BJK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,428,610 worth of MGM, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MGM:

MGM — last trade: $31.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/07/2019 Keith A. Meister Director 2,874,578 $26.18 $75,244,709 06/12/2019 Keith A. Meister Director 636,335 $27.76 $17,665,455 06/17/2019 Keith A. Meister Director 431,850 $27.73 $11,977,125 06/20/2019 Keith A. Meister Director 338,374 $27.84 $9,421,287 06/25/2019 Keith A. Meister Director 380,651 $27.81 $10,587,728 06/27/2019 Keith A. Meister Director 209,136 $27.99 $5,853,432 08/22/2019 Atif Rafiq President, Commercial & Growth 8,761 $28.55 $250,097 11/04/2019 Keith A. Meister Director 79,000 $29.43 $2,324,867 11/15/2019 Keith A. Meister Director 295,000 $31.21 $9,205,800

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.