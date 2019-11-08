Insiders Buy the Holdings of BJK ETF

Eldorado Resorts Inc (Symbol: ERI), which makes up 1.18% of the Gaming ETF (BJK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $309,298 worth of ERI, making it the #28 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ERI:
ERI — last trade: $50.43 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/08/2019
|James B. Hawkins
|Director
|6,000
|$40.34
|$242,070
|08/08/2019
|Michael E. Pegram
|Director
|10,000
|$40.36
|$403,600
|09/03/2019
|James B. Hawkins
|Director
|2,000
|$35.70
|$71,400
|09/03/2019
|Michael E. Pegram
|Director
|10,000
|$36.90
|$369,000
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.