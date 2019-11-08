Markets
ERI

Insiders Buy the Holdings of BJK ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Eldorado Resorts Inc (Symbol: ERI), which makes up 1.18% of the Gaming ETF (BJK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $309,298 worth of ERI, making it the #28 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ERI:

ERI — last trade: $50.43 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/08/2019 James B. Hawkins Director 6,000 $40.34 $242,070
08/08/2019 Michael E. Pegram Director 10,000 $40.36 $403,600
09/03/2019 James B. Hawkins Director 2,000 $35.70 $71,400
09/03/2019 Michael E. Pegram Director 10,000 $36.90 $369,000

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ERI

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular