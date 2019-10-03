Insiders Buy the Holdings of BJK ETF

Eldorado Resorts Inc (Symbol: ERI), which makes up 1.18% of the Gaming ETF (BJK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $284,049 worth of ERI, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ERI:

ERI — last trade: $39.84 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/08/2019 James B. Hawkins Director 6,000 $40.34 $242,070 08/08/2019 Michael E. Pegram Director 10,000 $40.36 $403,600 09/03/2019 James B. Hawkins Director 2,000 $35.70 $71,400 09/03/2019 Michael E. Pegram Director 10,000 $36.90 $369,000

