Insiders Buy the Holdings of BJK ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Gaming ETF (BJK) shows an impressive 19.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), which makes up 2.99% of the Gaming ETF (BJK), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,015,466 worth of CZR, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CZR:

CZR — last trade: $38.53 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/08/2022 Thomas Reeg Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $71.38 $713,755
05/06/2022 Courtney Mather Director 16,000 $60.12 $961,920
06/14/2022 Don R. Kornstein Director 5,000 $39.48 $197,419
06/16/2022 Don R. Kornstein Director 2,500 $38.10 $95,250
06/17/2022 David P. Tomick Director 1,100 $38.39 $42,229

