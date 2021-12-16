Insiders Buy the Holdings of BJK ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Gaming ETF (BJK) shows an impressive 13.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI), which makes up 5.33% of the Gaming ETF (BJK), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,459,497 worth of VICI, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VICI:

VICI — last trade: $27.72 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/17/2021 James R. Abrahamson Director 7,750 $29.50 $228,625 11/04/2021 Samantha Sacks Gallagher General Counsel and EVP 3,400 $29.25 $99,450 11/24/2021 Samantha Sacks Gallagher General Counsel and EVP 4,400 $28.30 $124,520 11/24/2021 John W. R. Payne President and COO 8,830 $28.40 $250,772

