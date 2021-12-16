Insiders Buy the Holdings of BJK ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Gaming ETF (BJK) shows an impressive 13.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI), which makes up 5.33% of the Gaming ETF (BJK), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,459,497 worth of VICI, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VICI:
VICI — last trade: $27.72 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/17/2021
|James R. Abrahamson
|Director
|7,750
|$29.50
|$228,625
|11/04/2021
|Samantha Sacks Gallagher
|General Counsel and EVP
|3,400
|$29.25
|$99,450
|11/24/2021
|Samantha Sacks Gallagher
|General Counsel and EVP
|4,400
|$28.30
|$124,520
|11/24/2021
|John W. R. Payne
|President and COO
|8,830
|$28.40
|$250,772
