Insiders Buy the Holdings of BIZD ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
FS KKR Capital Corp (Symbol: FSK), which makes up 8.98% of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $70,616,401 worth of FSK, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FSK:
FSK — last trade: $19.72 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/11/2023
|Daniel Pietrzak
|Co-President and CIO
|5,000
|$20.12
|$100,600
|08/30/2023
|Brian Gerson
|Co-President
|3,000
|$20.42
|$61,260
|09/01/2023
|Elizabeth Sandler
|Co-President
|1,000
|$20.61
|$20,610
