News & Insights

Markets
FSK

Insiders Buy the Holdings of BIZD ETF

December 13, 2023 — 10:18 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

FS KKR Capital Corp (Symbol: FSK), which makes up 8.98% of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $70,616,401 worth of FSK, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FSK:

FSK — last trade: $19.72 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/11/2023 Daniel Pietrzak Co-President and CIO 5,000 $20.12 $100,600
08/30/2023 Brian Gerson Co-President 3,000 $20.42 $61,260
09/01/2023 Elizabeth Sandler Co-President 1,000 $20.61 $20,610

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Cheap Stocks
 RITM Stock Predictions
 Funds Holding ASAP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.