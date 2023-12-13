Insiders Buy the Holdings of BIZD ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

FS KKR Capital Corp (Symbol: FSK), which makes up 8.98% of the BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $70,616,401 worth of FSK, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FSK:

FSK — last trade: $19.72 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/11/2023 Daniel Pietrzak Co-President and CIO 5,000 $20.12 $100,600 08/30/2023 Brian Gerson Co-President 3,000 $20.42 $61,260 09/01/2023 Elizabeth Sandler Co-President 1,000 $20.61 $20,610

