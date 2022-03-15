Insiders Buy the Holdings of ARKG ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (Symbol: ARKG) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Signify Health Inc (Symbol: SGFY), which makes up 4.21% of the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (Symbol: ARKG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $124,663,276 worth of SGFY, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SGFY:
SGFY — last trade: $15.14 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/22/2021
|Steve Senneff
|Pres. Chief Fin. & Admin. Off.
|2,500
|$13.27
|$33,164
|11/17/2021
|Steve Senneff
|Pres. Chief Fin. & Admin. Off.
|20,000
|$15.12
|$302,400
|03/07/2022
|Laurel Douty
|EVP, Clinic. Ops, Care Srvces
|10,000
|$24.00
|$240,000
And CareDx Inc (Symbol: CDNA), the #11 largest holding among components of the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (Symbol: ARKG), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $100,287,890 worth of CDNA, which represents approximately 3.39% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CDNA is detailed in the table below:
CDNA — last trade: $28.19 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/05/2021
|Arthur A. Torres
|Director
|600
|$47.62
|$28,572
|11/24/2021
|Ankur Dhingra
|Chief Financial Officer
|5,000
|$42.34
|$211,694
