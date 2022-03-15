Insiders Buy the Holdings of ARKG ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (Symbol: ARKG) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Signify Health Inc (Symbol: SGFY), which makes up 4.21% of the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (Symbol: ARKG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $124,663,276 worth of SGFY, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SGFY:

SGFY — last trade: $15.14 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/22/2021 Steve Senneff Pres. Chief Fin. & Admin. Off. 2,500 $13.27 $33,164 11/17/2021 Steve Senneff Pres. Chief Fin. & Admin. Off. 20,000 $15.12 $302,400 03/07/2022 Laurel Douty EVP, Clinic. Ops, Care Srvces 10,000 $24.00 $240,000

And CareDx Inc (Symbol: CDNA), the #11 largest holding among components of the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (Symbol: ARKG), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $100,287,890 worth of CDNA, which represents approximately 3.39% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CDNA is detailed in the table below:

CDNA — last trade: $28.19 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/05/2021 Arthur A. Torres Director 600 $47.62 $28,572 11/24/2021 Ankur Dhingra Chief Financial Officer 5,000 $42.34 $211,694

