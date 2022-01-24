Insiders Buy the Holdings of ALTY ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Symbol: NMFC), which makes up 2.99% of the SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,071,125 worth of NMFC, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NMFC:

NMFC — last trade: $12.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/09/2021 David Ogens Director 2,700 $13.47 $36,361 09/16/2021 Rome G. Arnold III Director 15,000 $13.15 $197,194

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.