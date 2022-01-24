Insiders Buy the Holdings of ALTY ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
New Mountain Finance Corporation (Symbol: NMFC), which makes up 2.99% of the SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,071,125 worth of NMFC, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NMFC:
NMFC — last trade: $12.98 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/09/2021
|David Ogens
|Director
|2,700
|$13.47
|$36,361
|09/16/2021
|Rome G. Arnold III
|Director
|15,000
|$13.15
|$197,194
