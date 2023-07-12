Insiders Buy the Holdings of AIVL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB), which makes up 3.48% of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,480,473 worth of WMB, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WMB:

WMB — last trade: $33.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/14/2023 William H. Spence Director 5,000 $29.61 $148,043 03/14/2023 Stephen W. Bergstrom Director 6,895 $29.00 $199,955 03/14/2023 Murray D. Smith Director 400 $29.66 $11,864

And Enhabit Inc (Symbol: EHAB), the #82 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,015,406 worth of EHAB, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EHAB is detailed in the table below:

EHAB — last trade: $12.24 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/17/2023 Jeffrey Bolton Director 2,000 $11.80 $23,600 05/18/2023 Ronald Leroy Langham Jr. EVP Clinical Excel. & Strategy 10,000 $11.99 $119,900 05/18/2023 Erin Hoeflinger Director 2,100 $11.82 $24,822 05/22/2023 L. Edward Shaw Jr. Director 10,000 $11.98 $119,800 05/26/2023 Jeffrey Bolton Director 2,000 $11.61 $23,220

