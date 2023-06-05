Insiders Buy the Holdings of AIVL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB), which makes up 3.24% of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,212,228 worth of WMB, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WMB:
WMB — last trade: $30.23 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/14/2023
|William H. Spence
|Director
|5,000
|$29.61
|$148,043
|03/14/2023
|Stephen W. Bergstrom
|Director
|6,895
|$29.00
|$199,955
|03/14/2023
|Murray D. Smith
|Director
|400
|$29.66
|$11,864
And Enhabit Inc (Symbol: EHAB), the #78 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,010,700 worth of EHAB, which represents approximately 0.27% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EHAB is detailed in the table below:
EHAB — last trade: $12.23 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/17/2023
|Jeffrey Bolton
|Director
|2,000
|$11.80
|$23,600
|05/18/2023
|Ronald Leroy Langham Jr.
|EVP Clinical Excel. & Strategy
|10,000
|$11.99
|$119,900
|05/18/2023
|Erin Hoeflinger
|Director
|2,100
|$11.82
|$24,822
|05/22/2023
|L. Edward Shaw Jr.
|Director
|10,000
|$11.98
|$119,800
|05/26/2023
|Jeffrey Bolton
|Director
|2,000
|$11.61
|$23,220
