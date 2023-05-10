Insiders Buy the Holdings of AIVL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA), which makes up 0.28% of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,090,808 worth of NSA, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NSA:

NSA — last trade: $38.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/13/2022 Chad Leroy Meisinger Director 55,000 $39.11 $2,151,050 12/16/2022 Arlen Dale Nordhagen Executive Chairman 33,500 $36.76 $1,231,315

And Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (Symbol: AXTA), the #77 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,010,141 worth of AXTA, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AXTA is detailed in the table below:

AXTA — last trade: $30.73 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/14/2023 William M. Cook Director 2,500 $29.55 $73,875 03/13/2023 Chris Villavarayan CEO & President 34,440 $29.20 $1,005,648

