Insiders Buy the Holdings of AIVL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA), which makes up 0.28% of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,090,808 worth of NSA, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NSA:
NSA — last trade: $38.07 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/13/2022
|Chad Leroy Meisinger
|Director
|55,000
|$39.11
|$2,151,050
|12/16/2022
|Arlen Dale Nordhagen
|Executive Chairman
|33,500
|$36.76
|$1,231,315
And Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (Symbol: AXTA), the #77 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,010,141 worth of AXTA, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AXTA is detailed in the table below:
AXTA — last trade: $30.73 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/14/2023
|William M. Cook
|Director
|2,500
|$29.55
|$73,875
|03/13/2023
|Chris Villavarayan
|CEO & President
|34,440
|$29.20
|$1,005,648
