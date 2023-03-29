Insiders Buy the Holdings of AIVL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (Symbol: AXTA), which makes up 0.25% of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $947,957 worth of AXTA, making it the #87 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AXTA:
AXTA — last trade: $28.70 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/14/2023
|William M. Cook
|Director
|2,500
|$29.55
|$73,875
|03/13/2023
|Chris Villavarayan
|CEO & President
|34,440
|$29.20
|$1,005,648
