Insiders Buy the Holdings of AIVL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (Symbol: AXTA), which makes up 0.25% of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $947,957 worth of AXTA, making it the #87 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AXTA:

AXTA — last trade: $28.70 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/14/2023 William M. Cook Director 2,500 $29.55 $73,875 03/13/2023 Chris Villavarayan CEO & President 34,440 $29.20 $1,005,648

