Markets
AXTA

Insiders Buy the Holdings of AIVL ETF

March 29, 2023 — 12:12 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (Symbol: AXTA), which makes up 0.25% of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $947,957 worth of AXTA, making it the #87 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AXTA:

AXTA — last trade: $28.70 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/14/2023 William M. Cook Director 2,500 $29.55 $73,875
03/13/2023 Chris Villavarayan CEO & President 34,440 $29.20 $1,005,648

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 UG Historical Stock Prices
 NUBI YTD Return
 Funds Holding SEAC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AXTA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.