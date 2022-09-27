Insiders Buy the Holdings of AIVL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), which makes up 1.01% of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,977,059 worth of KDP, making it the #36 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KDP:
KDP — last trade: $37.28 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/02/2022
|Anthony Shoemaker
|Chief Legal Officer
|10,000
|$36.41
|$364,150
|05/03/2022
|Justin Whitmore
|Chief Strategy Officer
|65,611
|$37.51
|$2,461,088
|05/17/2022
|Anthony Shoemaker
|Chief Legal Officer
|5,500
|$35.60
|$195,794
|06/29/2022
|Maurice Anthony Milikin
|Chief Supply Chain Officer
|12,979
|$35.75
|$463,999
|07/05/2022
|Maurice Anthony Milikin
|Chief Supply Chain Officer
|12,979
|$35.96
|$466,725
|07/11/2022
|Maurice Anthony Milikin
|Chief Supply Chain Officer
|12,979
|$36.17
|$469,450
|07/18/2022
|Maurice Anthony Milikin
|Chief Supply Chain Officer
|12,979
|$36.36
|$471,916
|07/25/2022
|Maurice Anthony Milikin
|Chief Supply Chain Officer
|12,979
|$36.72
|$476,589
|08/01/2022
|Maurice Anthony Milikin
|Chief Supply Chain Officer
|12,979
|$38.93
|$505,272
|08/15/2022
|Maurice Anthony Milikin
|Chief Supply Chain Officer
|12,979
|$39.85
|$517,213
|08/22/2022
|Maurice Anthony Milikin
|Chief Supply Chain Officer
|12,979
|$39.66
|$514,747
|08/29/2022
|Maurice Anthony Milikin
|Chief Supply Chain Officer
|12,979
|$38.79
|$503,455
|09/06/2022
|Maurice Anthony Milikin
|Chief Supply Chain Officer
|12,979
|$37.70
|$489,308
|09/12/2022
|Maurice Anthony Milikin
|Chief Supply Chain Officer
|12,986
|$38.97
|$506,064
