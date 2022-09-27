Insiders Buy the Holdings of AIVL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), which makes up 1.01% of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,977,059 worth of KDP, making it the #36 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KDP:

KDP — last trade: $37.28 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/02/2022 Anthony Shoemaker Chief Legal Officer 10,000 $36.41 $364,150 05/03/2022 Justin Whitmore Chief Strategy Officer 65,611 $37.51 $2,461,088 05/17/2022 Anthony Shoemaker Chief Legal Officer 5,500 $35.60 $195,794 06/29/2022 Maurice Anthony Milikin Chief Supply Chain Officer 12,979 $35.75 $463,999 07/05/2022 Maurice Anthony Milikin Chief Supply Chain Officer 12,979 $35.96 $466,725 07/11/2022 Maurice Anthony Milikin Chief Supply Chain Officer 12,979 $36.17 $469,450 07/18/2022 Maurice Anthony Milikin Chief Supply Chain Officer 12,979 $36.36 $471,916 07/25/2022 Maurice Anthony Milikin Chief Supply Chain Officer 12,979 $36.72 $476,589 08/01/2022 Maurice Anthony Milikin Chief Supply Chain Officer 12,979 $38.93 $505,272 08/15/2022 Maurice Anthony Milikin Chief Supply Chain Officer 12,979 $39.85 $517,213 08/22/2022 Maurice Anthony Milikin Chief Supply Chain Officer 12,979 $39.66 $514,747 08/29/2022 Maurice Anthony Milikin Chief Supply Chain Officer 12,979 $38.79 $503,455 09/06/2022 Maurice Anthony Milikin Chief Supply Chain Officer 12,979 $37.70 $489,308 09/12/2022 Maurice Anthony Milikin Chief Supply Chain Officer 12,986 $38.97 $506,064

