Insiders Buy the Holdings of AIVL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO), which makes up 2.92% of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,145,678 worth of BRO, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BRO:

BRO — last trade: $61.54 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/04/2022 Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III Director 1,670 $59.99 $100,183 05/05/2022 Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III Director 1,690 $58.90 $99,541 05/05/2022 James Charles Hays Director 10,000 $58.90 $589,000 05/05/2022 Hugh M. Brown Director 1,311 $60.13 $78,828 05/19/2022 Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III Director 1,800 $54.95 $98,910

