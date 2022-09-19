Insiders Buy the Holdings of AIVL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO), which makes up 2.92% of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,145,678 worth of BRO, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BRO:
BRO — last trade: $61.54 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/04/2022
|Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III
|Director
|1,670
|$59.99
|$100,183
|05/05/2022
|Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III
|Director
|1,690
|$58.90
|$99,541
|05/05/2022
|James Charles Hays
|Director
|10,000
|$58.90
|$589,000
|05/05/2022
|Hugh M. Brown
|Director
|1,311
|$60.13
|$78,828
|05/19/2022
|Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III
|Director
|1,800
|$54.95
|$98,910
