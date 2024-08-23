Insiders Buy the Holdings of XTL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the (XTL) shows an impressive 13.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Globalstar Inc (Symbol: GSAT), which makes up 0.72% of the (XTL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $599,602 worth of GSAT, making it the #31 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GSAT:

GSAT — last trade: $1.41 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/08/2024 James F. Lynch Director 1,320,000 $1.32 $1,747,614 03/12/2024 James F. Lynch Director 1,320,000 $1.43 $1,887,666 03/13/2024 James F. Lynch Director 660,000 $1.46 $960,300 06/28/2024 James Monroe III Director 4,510,855 $1.06 $4,800,001

