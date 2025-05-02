Markets
SIG

Insiders Buy the Holdings of XRT ETF

May 02, 2025 — 09:40 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG), which makes up 1.70% of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,552,583 worth of SIG, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SIG:

SIG — last trade: $59.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/31/2025 James Kevin Symancyk Chief Executive Officer 15,000 $57.45 $861,735
04/25/2025 Helen McCluskey Director 1,700 $58.86 $100,057

And Valvoline Inc (Symbol: VVV), the #36 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,440,526 worth of VVV, which represents approximately 1.36% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VVV is detailed in the table below:

VVV — last trade: $33.76 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/25/2024 Charles M. Sonsteby Director 10,000 $39.50 $395,000
11/29/2024 Lori Ann Flees President & CEO 2,500 $39.64 $99,100

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 KIM Options Chain
 Funds Holding FFOG
 REZI shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
KIM Options Chain-> Funds Holding FFOG-> REZI shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SIG
VVV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.