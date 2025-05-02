Insiders Buy the Holdings of XRT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG), which makes up 1.70% of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,552,583 worth of SIG, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SIG:
SIG — last trade: $59.83 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/31/2025
|James Kevin Symancyk
|Chief Executive Officer
|15,000
|$57.45
|$861,735
|04/25/2025
|Helen McCluskey
|Director
|1,700
|$58.86
|$100,057
And Valvoline Inc (Symbol: VVV), the #36 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,440,526 worth of VVV, which represents approximately 1.36% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VVV is detailed in the table below:
VVV — last trade: $33.76 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/25/2024
|Charles M. Sonsteby
|Director
|10,000
|$39.50
|$395,000
|11/29/2024
|Lori Ann Flees
|President & CEO
|2,500
|$39.64
|$99,100
