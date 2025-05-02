Insiders Buy the Holdings of XRT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG), which makes up 1.70% of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,552,583 worth of SIG, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SIG:

SIG — last trade: $59.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/31/2025 James Kevin Symancyk Chief Executive Officer 15,000 $57.45 $861,735 04/25/2025 Helen McCluskey Director 1,700 $58.86 $100,057

And Valvoline Inc (Symbol: VVV), the #36 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,440,526 worth of VVV, which represents approximately 1.36% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VVV is detailed in the table below:

VVV — last trade: $33.76 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/25/2024 Charles M. Sonsteby Director 10,000 $39.50 $395,000 11/29/2024 Lori Ann Flees President & CEO 2,500 $39.64 $99,100

