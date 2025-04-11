Insiders Buy the Holdings of XOP ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) shows an impressive 19.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

SM Energy Co. (Symbol: SM), which makes up 2.34% of the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $45,748,507 worth of SM, making it the #26 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SM:

SM — last trade: $21.24 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/25/2025 Herbert S. Vogel President & CEO 1,000 $33.82 $33,820 02/26/2025 Barton R. Brookman Jr. Director 7,000 $32.36 $226,520 03/03/2025 Herbert S. Vogel President & CEO 500 $29.67 $14,835 03/04/2025 Ramiro G. Peru Director 5,000 $28.72 $143,600

