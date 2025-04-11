Insiders Buy the Holdings of XOP ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) shows an impressive 19.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
SM Energy Co. (Symbol: SM), which makes up 2.34% of the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $45,748,507 worth of SM, making it the #26 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SM:
SM — last trade: $21.24 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/25/2025
|Herbert S. Vogel
|President & CEO
|1,000
|$33.82
|$33,820
|02/26/2025
|Barton R. Brookman Jr.
|Director
|7,000
|$32.36
|$226,520
|03/03/2025
|Herbert S. Vogel
|President & CEO
|500
|$29.67
|$14,835
|03/04/2025
|Ramiro G. Peru
|Director
|5,000
|$28.72
|$143,600
