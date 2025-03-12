Insiders Buy the Holdings of XLV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), which makes up 0.22% of the The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $84,254,382 worth of MRNA, making it the #51 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MRNA:

MRNA — last trade: $33.76 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/03/2025 Paul Sagan Director 31,620 $31.76 $1,004,251 03/03/2025 Stephane Bancel Chief Executive Officer 160,314 $31.22 $5,004,318

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 SYNC Historical Stock Prices

 Institutional Holders of IPHS

 KEQU Insider Buying



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.