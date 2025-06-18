Insiders Buy the Holdings of WBIY ETF

Markets
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (WBIY) shows an impressive 12.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN), which makes up 1.43% of the WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (WBIY), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $812,980 worth of OGN, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OGN:

OGN — last trade: $9.85 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/05/2025 Matthew M. Walsh Chief Financial Officer 11,400 $8.82 $100,548
05/05/2025 Kevin Ali Chief Executive Officer 34,000 $8.80 $299,370
05/07/2025 Aaron Falcione Chief Human Resources Officer 5,500 $8.77 $48,235
05/06/2025 Kirke Weaver Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secy. 8,045 $9.21 $74,054
05/06/2025 Daniel Karp Executive VP, Corp. Dev. 3,500 $8.24 $28,828
05/14/2025 Carrie Smith Cox Director 12,469 $8.07 $100,591

And Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), the #47 largest holding among components of the WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (WBIY), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $157,163 worth of NWBI, which represents approximately 0.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NWBI is detailed in the table below:

NWBI — last trade: $12.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/31/2025 Timothy M. Hunter Director 10,000 $13.13 $131,300
02/04/2025 Mark A. Paup Director 5,000 $12.66 $63,300

