Insiders Buy the Holdings of WBIY ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (WBIY) shows an impressive 12.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN), which makes up 1.43% of the WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (WBIY), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $812,980 worth of OGN, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OGN:
OGN — last trade: $9.85 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/05/2025
|Matthew M. Walsh
|Chief Financial Officer
|11,400
|$8.82
|$100,548
|05/05/2025
|Kevin Ali
|Chief Executive Officer
|34,000
|$8.80
|$299,370
|05/07/2025
|Aaron Falcione
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|5,500
|$8.77
|$48,235
|05/06/2025
|Kirke Weaver
|Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secy.
|8,045
|$9.21
|$74,054
|05/06/2025
|Daniel Karp
|Executive VP, Corp. Dev.
|3,500
|$8.24
|$28,828
|05/14/2025
|Carrie Smith Cox
|Director
|12,469
|$8.07
|$100,591
And Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), the #47 largest holding among components of the WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (WBIY), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $157,163 worth of NWBI, which represents approximately 0.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NWBI is detailed in the table below:
NWBI — last trade: $12.05 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/31/2025
|Timothy M. Hunter
|Director
|10,000
|$13.13
|$131,300
|02/04/2025
|Mark A. Paup
|Director
|5,000
|$12.66
|$63,300
