Insiders Buy the Holdings of VIOV ETF

September 03, 2025 — 10:58 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE), which makes up 0.76% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,235,241 worth of CE, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CE:

CE — last trade: $46.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/07/2025 Mark Christopher Murray SVP - Acetyls 2,353 $54.45 $128,110
03/07/2025 Ganesh Moorthy Director 1,000 $54.67 $54,670
03/07/2025 Deborah J. Kissire Director 1,000 $54.28 $54,280
03/12/2025 Ganesh Moorthy Director 1,000 $53.29 $53,290
03/07/2025 Scott Mcdougald Sutton Director 7,450 $54.65 $407,119
05/23/2025 Mark Christopher Murray SVP - Acetyls 1,479 $52.18 $77,174
08/14/2025 Mark Christopher Murray SVP - Acetyls 2,017 $41.83 $84,371
08/14/2025 Scott Mcdougald Sutton Director 2,000 $40.89 $81,787
08/14/2025 Ganesh Moorthy Director 1,000 $40.94 $40,942
08/14/2025 Edward G. Galante Director 2,400 $41.27 $99,053

And FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), the #16 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,695,607 worth of FMC, which represents approximately 0.72% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FMC is detailed in the table below:

FMC — last trade: $38.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/04/2025 Ronaldo Pereira President, FMC 5,600 $35.77 $200,340
03/05/2025 Carol Anthony Davidson Director 6,000 $37.33 $223,987
03/04/2025 Pierre R. Brondeau Chairman and CEO 54,000 $35.90 $1,938,449

Also see:

