Insiders Buy the Holdings of VIOV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE), which makes up 0.76% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,235,241 worth of CE, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CE:
CE — last trade: $46.07 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/07/2025
|Mark Christopher Murray
|SVP - Acetyls
|2,353
|$54.45
|$128,110
|03/07/2025
|Ganesh Moorthy
|Director
|1,000
|$54.67
|$54,670
|03/07/2025
|Deborah J. Kissire
|Director
|1,000
|$54.28
|$54,280
|03/12/2025
|Ganesh Moorthy
|Director
|1,000
|$53.29
|$53,290
|03/07/2025
|Scott Mcdougald Sutton
|Director
|7,450
|$54.65
|$407,119
|05/23/2025
|Mark Christopher Murray
|SVP - Acetyls
|1,479
|$52.18
|$77,174
|08/14/2025
|Mark Christopher Murray
|SVP - Acetyls
|2,017
|$41.83
|$84,371
|08/14/2025
|Scott Mcdougald Sutton
|Director
|2,000
|$40.89
|$81,787
|08/14/2025
|Ganesh Moorthy
|Director
|1,000
|$40.94
|$40,942
|08/14/2025
|Edward G. Galante
|Director
|2,400
|$41.27
|$99,053
And FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), the #16 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,695,607 worth of FMC, which represents approximately 0.72% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FMC is detailed in the table below:
FMC — last trade: $38.47 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/04/2025
|Ronaldo Pereira
|President, FMC
|5,600
|$35.77
|$200,340
|03/05/2025
|Carol Anthony Davidson
|Director
|6,000
|$37.33
|$223,987
|03/04/2025
|Pierre R. Brondeau
|Chairman and CEO
|54,000
|$35.90
|$1,938,449
