Insiders Buy the Holdings of VIOV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR), which makes up 0.13% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,682,323 worth of ENR, making it the #285 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ENR:
ENR — last trade: $22.43 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/09/2025
|Mark Stephen Lavigne
|President and CEO
|4,000
|$21.67
|$86,680
|05/12/2025
|Patrick J. Moore
|Director
|10,000
|$23.10
|$231,000
|05/12/2025
|Kevin J. Hunt
|Director
|5,000
|$22.85
|$114,250
|05/14/2025
|Cynthia J. Brinkley
|Director
|4,000
|$23.12
|$92,480
|05/16/2025
|John J. Drabik
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|1,000
|$23.86
|$23,860
|05/19/2025
|Donal L. Mulligan
|Director
|10,000
|$23.66
|$236,600
|05/21/2025
|Robert V. Vitale
|Director
|21,009
|$23.55
|$494,762
And Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW), the #420 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $878,184 worth of WWW, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WWW is detailed in the table below:
WWW — last trade: $17.75 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/21/2025
|Demonty Price
|Director
|35,000
|$15.30
|$535,500
|02/21/2025
|Taryn L. Miller
|Chief Financial Officer
|6,600
|$15.29
|$100,914
|02/27/2025
|Christopher Hufnagel
|President and CEO
|20,000
|$14.77
|$295,400
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
MUB Videos
MTAL Videos
PCYC Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.