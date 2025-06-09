Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of VIOV ETF

June 09, 2025 — 10:31 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR), which makes up 0.13% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,682,323 worth of ENR, making it the #285 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ENR:

ENR — last trade: $22.43 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/09/2025 Mark Stephen Lavigne President and CEO 4,000 $21.67 $86,680
05/12/2025 Patrick J. Moore Director 10,000 $23.10 $231,000
05/12/2025 Kevin J. Hunt Director 5,000 $22.85 $114,250
05/14/2025 Cynthia J. Brinkley Director 4,000 $23.12 $92,480
05/16/2025 John J. Drabik EVP, Chief Financial Officer 1,000 $23.86 $23,860
05/19/2025 Donal L. Mulligan Director 10,000 $23.66 $236,600
05/21/2025 Robert V. Vitale Director 21,009 $23.55 $494,762

And Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW), the #420 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $878,184 worth of WWW, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WWW is detailed in the table below:

WWW — last trade: $17.75 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/21/2025 Demonty Price Director 35,000 $15.30 $535,500
02/21/2025 Taryn L. Miller Chief Financial Officer 6,600 $15.29 $100,914
02/27/2025 Christopher Hufnagel President and CEO 20,000 $14.77 $295,400

