Insiders Buy the Holdings of VFLO ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (Symbol: VFLO) shows an impressive 11.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), which makes up 3.10% of the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (Symbol: VFLO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $114,238,479 worth of BMY, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BMY:
BMY — last trade: $46.45 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/20/2025
|Christopher S. Boerner
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,000
|$55.05
|$110,096
|02/14/2025
|Samit Hirawat
|EVP,Chief Med.Offr.,Drug Dev.
|1,823
|$54.84
|$100,000
|04/25/2025
|Samit Hirawat
|EVP,Chief Med.Offr.,Drug Dev.
|4,250
|$47.58
|$202,215
