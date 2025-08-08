Insiders Buy the Holdings of TDIV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (Symbol: TDIV) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), which makes up 0.16% of the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (Symbol: TDIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,418,632 worth of MTCH, making it the #52 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MTCH:
MTCH — last trade: $36.35 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/06/2025
|Spencer M. Rascoff
|Chief Executive Officer
|59,560
|$34.41
|$2,049,704
|02/06/2025
|Glenn Schiffman
|Director
|3,000
|$34.47
|$103,410
|05/09/2025
|Spencer M. Rascoff
|Chief Executive Officer
|70,885
|$28.05
|$1,988,247
