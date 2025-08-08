Insiders Buy the Holdings of TDIV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (Symbol: TDIV) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), which makes up 0.16% of the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (Symbol: TDIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,418,632 worth of MTCH, making it the #52 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MTCH:

MTCH — last trade: $36.35 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/06/2025 Spencer M. Rascoff Chief Executive Officer 59,560 $34.41 $2,049,704 02/06/2025 Glenn Schiffman Director 3,000 $34.47 $103,410 05/09/2025 Spencer M. Rascoff Chief Executive Officer 70,885 $28.05 $1,988,247

