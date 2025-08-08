Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of TDIV ETF

August 08, 2025 — 09:54 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (Symbol: TDIV) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), which makes up 0.16% of the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (Symbol: TDIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,418,632 worth of MTCH, making it the #52 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MTCH:

MTCH — last trade: $36.35 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/06/2025 Spencer M. Rascoff Chief Executive Officer 59,560 $34.41 $2,049,704
02/06/2025 Glenn Schiffman Director 3,000 $34.47 $103,410
05/09/2025 Spencer M. Rascoff Chief Executive Officer 70,885 $28.05 $1,988,247

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
