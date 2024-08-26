News & Insights

Insiders Buy the Holdings of RWJ ETF

August 26, 2024 — 09:37 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

NCR Voyix Corp (Symbol: VYX), which makes up 0.26% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,089,298 worth of VYX, making it the #97 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VYX:

VYX — last trade: $13.22 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/08/2024 Brian J. Webb-walsh EVP & CFO 10,000 $11.51 $115,100
08/09/2024 David O. Wilkinson Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $11.05 $110,500
08/13/2024 Eric Schoch EVP & President, Retail 21,692 $12.19 $264,425

And Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR), the #109 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,543,958 worth of SABR, which represents approximately 0.23% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SABR is detailed in the table below:

SABR — last trade: $3.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/03/2024 Michael O. Randolfi EVP and CFO 50,000 $2.98 $148,750
05/09/2024 Shawn G. Williams EVP and Chief People Officer 10,000 $2.64 $26,449
05/08/2024 Kurt Joseph Ekert CEO and President 65,000 $2.57 $167,050
05/08/2024 Ann J. Bruder EVP and Chief Legal Officer 20,000 $2.63 $52,580
08/06/2024 Roshan Mendis Executive Vice President 19,230 $3.08 $59,225

