Insiders Buy the Holdings of RWJ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
NCR Voyix Corp (Symbol: VYX), which makes up 0.26% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,089,298 worth of VYX, making it the #97 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VYX:
VYX — last trade: $13.22 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/08/2024
|Brian J. Webb-walsh
|EVP & CFO
|10,000
|$11.51
|$115,100
|08/09/2024
|David O. Wilkinson
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,000
|$11.05
|$110,500
|08/13/2024
|Eric Schoch
|EVP & President, Retail
|21,692
|$12.19
|$264,425
And Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR), the #109 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,543,958 worth of SABR, which represents approximately 0.23% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SABR is detailed in the table below:
SABR — last trade: $3.07 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/03/2024
|Michael O. Randolfi
|EVP and CFO
|50,000
|$2.98
|$148,750
|05/09/2024
|Shawn G. Williams
|EVP and Chief People Officer
|10,000
|$2.64
|$26,449
|05/08/2024
|Kurt Joseph Ekert
|CEO and President
|65,000
|$2.57
|$167,050
|05/08/2024
|Ann J. Bruder
|EVP and Chief Legal Officer
|20,000
|$2.63
|$52,580
|08/06/2024
|Roshan Mendis
|Executive Vice President
|19,230
|$3.08
|$59,225
