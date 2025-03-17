Insiders Buy the Holdings of RPV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RPV) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII), which makes up 1.06% of the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RPV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,973,301 worth of HII, making it the #37 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HII:
HII — last trade: $196.16 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/05/2024
|Frank R. Jimenez
|Director
|550
|$188.91
|$103,900
|02/13/2025
|Thomas C. Schievelbein
|Director
|2,120
|$164.82
|$349,426
|02/26/2025
|John K. Welch
|Director
|1,000
|$174.92
|$174,924
|02/27/2025
|Kirkland H. Donald
|Director
|575
|$173.62
|$99,832
And Regions Financial Corp (Symbol: RF), the #105 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RPV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,967,261 worth of RF, which represents approximately 0.38% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RF is detailed in the table below:
RF — last trade: $21.43 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/03/2025
|Jose S. Suquet
|Director
|2,408
|$23.96
|$57,687
|03/11/2025
|Joia M. Johnson
|Director
|2,300
|$21.18
|$48,702
