Insiders Buy the Holdings of RPV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RPV) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII), which makes up 1.06% of the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RPV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,973,301 worth of HII, making it the #37 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HII:

HII — last trade: $196.16 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/05/2024 Frank R. Jimenez Director 550 $188.91 $103,900 02/13/2025 Thomas C. Schievelbein Director 2,120 $164.82 $349,426 02/26/2025 John K. Welch Director 1,000 $174.92 $174,924 02/27/2025 Kirkland H. Donald Director 575 $173.62 $99,832

And Regions Financial Corp (Symbol: RF), the #105 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RPV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,967,261 worth of RF, which represents approximately 0.38% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RF is detailed in the table below:

RF — last trade: $21.43 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/03/2025 Jose S. Suquet Director 2,408 $23.96 $57,687 03/11/2025 Joia M. Johnson Director 2,300 $21.18 $48,702

