Insiders Buy the Holdings of PJP ETF

March 26, 2025 — 10:18 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) shows an impressive 13.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), which makes up 5.11% of the Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,335,007 worth of MRK, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MRK:

MRK — last trade: $87.87 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/05/2025 Douglas M. Baker Jr. Director 15,000 $88.50 $1,327,500
02/06/2025 Inge G. Thulin Director 2,833 $88.25 $250,000

