Insiders Buy the Holdings of PEX ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX) shows an impressive 17.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
FS KKR Capital Corp (Symbol: FSK), which makes up 8.08% of the ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $875,368 worth of FSK, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FSK:
FSK — last trade: $19.71 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/14/2024
|Elizabeth Sandler
|Director
|1,000
|$20.07
|$20,070
|08/08/2024
|Daniel Pietrzak
|Co-President and CIO
|5,000
|$19.21
|$96,040
