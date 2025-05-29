Insiders Buy the Holdings of MVPA ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (Symbol: MVPA) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), which makes up 1.06% of the Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (Symbol: MVPA), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $663,051 worth of GME, making it the #32 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GME:
GME — last trade: $31.21 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/03/2025
|Ryan Cohen
|President, CEO and Chairman
|500,000
|$21.55
|$10,775,000
|04/03/2025
|Lawrence Cheng
|Director
|5,000
|$21.54
|$107,700
|04/10/2025
|Alain Attal
|Director
|10,000
|$25.75
|$257,500
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Daniel Loeb Stock Picks
Funds Holding RHS
AVPT Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.