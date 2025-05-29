Insiders Buy the Holdings of MVPA ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (Symbol: MVPA) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), which makes up 1.06% of the Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (Symbol: MVPA), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $663,051 worth of GME, making it the #32 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GME:

GME — last trade: $31.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/03/2025 Ryan Cohen President, CEO and Chairman 500,000 $21.55 $10,775,000 04/03/2025 Lawrence Cheng Director 5,000 $21.54 $107,700 04/10/2025 Alain Attal Director 10,000 $25.75 $257,500

