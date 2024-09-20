News & Insights

Insiders Buy the Holdings of KIE ETF

September 20, 2024 — 09:49 am EDT

September 20, 2024 — 09:49 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR), which makes up 1.90% of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $17,130,752 worth of KMPR, making it the #40 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KMPR:

KMPR — last trade: $60.35 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/10/2024 Gerald Laderman Director 5,000 $61.01 $305,050
05/03/2024 Alberto J. Paracchini Director 425 $58.54 $24,880

And Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI), the #44 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $16,332,872 worth of SIGI, which represents approximately 1.81% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SIGI is detailed in the table below:

SIGI — last trade: $91.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/22/2024 John J. Marchioni President and CEO 2,400 $83.56 $200,532
07/23/2024 Terrence W. Cavanaugh Director 2,000 $85.85 $171,700

