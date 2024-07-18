Insiders Buy the Holdings of KIE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) shows an impressive 14.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Markel Group Inc (Symbol: MKL), which makes up 2.01% of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,656,084 worth of MKL, making it the #35 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MKL:
MKL — last trade: $1620.22 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/02/2024
|A. Lynne Puckett
|Director
|72
|$1409.28
|$101,468
|02/02/2024
|Lawrence A. Cunningham
|Director
|30
|$1407.76
|$42,233
|02/02/2024
|Thomas Sinnickson Gayner
|Chief Executive Officer
|100
|$1414.74
|$141,474
