Insiders Buy the Holdings of KIE ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) shows an impressive 14.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Markel Group Inc (Symbol: MKL), which makes up 2.01% of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,656,084 worth of MKL, making it the #35 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MKL:

MKL — last trade: $1620.22 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/02/2024 A. Lynne Puckett Director 72 $1409.28 $101,468 02/02/2024 Lawrence A. Cunningham Director 30 $1407.76 $42,233 02/02/2024 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Chief Executive Officer 100 $1414.74 $141,474

