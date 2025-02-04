Insiders Buy the Holdings of KBWD ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) shows an impressive 18.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR), which makes up 3.45% of the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $14,754,744 worth of ARR, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARR:
ARR — last trade: $18.75 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/03/2024
|Daniel C. Staton
|Chairman of the Board
|10,000
|$19.86
|$198,570
|11/07/2024
|Robert C. Hain
|Director
|2,500
|$19.08
|$47,698
