Insiders Buy the Holdings of KBWD ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) shows an impressive 18.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR), which makes up 3.45% of the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $14,754,744 worth of ARR, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARR:

ARR — last trade: $18.75 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/03/2024 Daniel C. Staton Chairman of the Board 10,000 $19.86 $198,570
11/07/2024 Robert C. Hain Director 2,500 $19.08 $47,698

