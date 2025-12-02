Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXG ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG) shows an impressive 19.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN), which makes up 3.38% of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,033,934 worth of REYN, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at REYN:
REYN — last trade: $24.61 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/06/2025
|Rolf Stangl
|Director
|4,500
|$21.70
|$97,650
|06/20/2025
|Rolf Stangl
|Director
|4,500
|$21.24
|$95,580
|08/21/2025
|Duncan Hawkesby
|Director
|71,586
|$23.05
|$1,649,873
|08/26/2025
|Duncan Hawkesby
|Director
|159,506
|$22.99
|$3,667,497
