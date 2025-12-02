Markets
REYN

Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXG ETF

December 02, 2025 — 09:46 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG) shows an impressive 19.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN), which makes up 3.38% of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,033,934 worth of REYN, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at REYN:

REYN — last trade: $24.61 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/06/2025 Rolf Stangl Director 4,500 $21.70 $97,650
06/20/2025 Rolf Stangl Director 4,500 $21.24 $95,580
08/21/2025 Duncan Hawkesby Director 71,586 $23.05 $1,649,873
08/26/2025 Duncan Hawkesby Director 159,506 $22.99 $3,667,497

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Cheap Dividend Stocks
 Institutional Holders of SPXM
 CHPM Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Dividend Stocks-> Institutional Holders of SPXM-> CHPM Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

REYN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.