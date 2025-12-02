Insiders Buy the Holdings of FXG ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG) shows an impressive 19.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN), which makes up 3.38% of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,033,934 worth of REYN, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at REYN:

REYN — last trade: $24.61 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/06/2025 Rolf Stangl Director 4,500 $21.70 $97,650 06/20/2025 Rolf Stangl Director 4,500 $21.24 $95,580 08/21/2025 Duncan Hawkesby Director 71,586 $23.05 $1,649,873 08/26/2025 Duncan Hawkesby Director 159,506 $22.99 $3,667,497

