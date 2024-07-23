Insiders Buy the Holdings of FOVL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS), which makes up 2.88% of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $548,012 worth of AXS, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AXS:
AXS — last trade: $71.81 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/06/2024
|Stanley A. Galanski
|Director
|7,000
|$58.45
|$409,150
|05/06/2024
|W. Marston Becker
|Director
|3,025
|$66.58
|$201,404
|05/21/2024
|Michael Millegan
|Director
|1,400
|$71.49
|$100,086
|05/28/2024
|Stanley A. Galanski
|Director
|2,000
|$71.43
|$142,860
