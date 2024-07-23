News & Insights

Insiders Buy the Holdings of FOVL ETF

July 23, 2024 — 09:44 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS), which makes up 2.88% of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $548,012 worth of AXS, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AXS:

AXS — last trade: $71.81 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/06/2024 Stanley A. Galanski Director 7,000 $58.45 $409,150
05/06/2024 W. Marston Becker Director 3,025 $66.58 $201,404
05/21/2024 Michael Millegan Director 1,400 $71.49 $100,086
05/28/2024 Stanley A. Galanski Director 2,000 $71.43 $142,860

